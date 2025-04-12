Barrels of fuel vanish from Erin Police Station

- File photo

SOUTH Western Division police have confirmed that an investigation is under way into the disappearance of six barrels of gasoline which had been seized and stored at the Erin Police Station a few days ago.

The barrels, which contained a total of 800 gallons of gasoline with an estimated value of $10,000, were being kept at the station as evidence in a criminal investigation.

The barrels of fuel were found on April 8 near the shoreline of Erin Beach under a make-shift shed.

Apart from the police, the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries officials were notified.

The police took the barrels as exhibits to the station while officers searched for evidence to find the owner and purpose of use.

No arrests were reported in connection with the discovery. On April 11, an officer discovered the barrels missing from the station.