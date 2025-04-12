Cops probe double murder in Sangre Grande

OFFICERS from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region Two) and the Eastern Division responded to a report of a shooting early on the morning of April 12 and found the bodies of two men.

The victims have been identified as Terrence Joseph, 43, and Codi Soodeen, 23.

Around 12.20 am, police were called to Nonpareil Road in North Oropouche, Sangre Grande, where they found Joseph’s body with multiple gunshot wounds inside a Nissan Almera.

A short distance away along the same road, police also found the body of Soodeen. In addition to gunshot wounds, Soodeen’s throat had been slit.

Investigators were told that the two men had been at a family lime in Sangre Chiquito earlier in the night and had left around 9.20 pm to collect money.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing. The latest murders have taken the toll to 112 for the year.