Chaguanas J’Ouvert vibrates

Candy J'Ouvert began its parade with a presentation that delighted spectators at Ramsaran Street, Chaguanas. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

Thousands of people filled Ramsaran Street, Chaguanas, on March 3 for J’Ouvert as music, tradition and lots of colour took over with several bands parading from dawn until mid-morning in front of the judges as paint, powder and water reigned.

Among the bands on the road were regulars Candy J’Ouvert, J’Ouvert Junkiez and newcomer TNT Limers, comprised mostly of Latinos.

