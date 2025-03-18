Young becomes Trinidad and Tobago's eighth PM

Prime Minister Stuart Young, centre, is joined by his parents Prescilla and Richard at the swearing-in ceremony at the President's House, St Ann's on March 17. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

TRINIDAD and Tobago made history with the swearing in of Prime Minister Stuart Young, on March 17.

Young took the oath of office at President's House, St Ann's, becoming Trinidad and Tobago's eighth prime minister.

In his first speech, Young said he plans to lead the country with integrity, inclusion and accountability.

Among the audience were his parents Richard and Prescilla, his children Ethan and Eric and notable figures like former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley.

At the same ceremony, former housing minister Camille Robinson-Regis was sworn in as the new Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs.

>

Robinson-Regis is the fourth woman to be appointed AG.

The first was Kamla Persad-Bissessar (1995-1996), then Glenda Morean-Phillip (2001-2003) and Bridgid Annisette-George (2007-2009).

The rest of the new Cabinet was announced at 3 pm on March 17 with some notable changes.

While Young retains his role as Energy Minister, former public utilities minister Marvin Gonzales became new Minister of National Security, replacing Fitzgerald Hinds who becomes a Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

Former permanent secretary and diplomat Vishnu Dhanpaul is the new Finance Minister, replacing Colm Imbert who became Public Utilities Minister.

Adrian Leonce joins Cabinet as Housing Minister, replacing Robinson-Regis with whom he had worked closely as her former junior minister.

Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus retains his portfolio but also becomes a junior minister in the Finance Ministry, alongside Brian Manning.

>

>