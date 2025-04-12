Ball-tampering claims mar Red Force vs Guyana clash, TT official wants 'bigger sanctions'

Khary Pierre of TT Red Force bowls against Guyana Harpy Eagles, at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, April 11. - Angelo Marcelle

A Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team official is hoping more serious punishment will be handed down to the Guyana Harpy Eagles after allegations of ball tampering marred the final-round match of the West Indies Four-Day Championship tournament, being played at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair.

With the regional four-day title up for grabs between league leaders Guyana and second-placed TT, the visitors were penalised twice and TT were given five extra runs in both innings. The Harpy Eagles have a narrow six-point lead over Red Force.

Red Force were bowled out for 240 in their first innings, falling into a huge deficit after Guyana replied with 463 all out. TT are 101 for two, still trailing by 122 runs, on day three in their second innings.

Newsday tried to get a comment from match umpire Michael Ragoonath after play on April 11, but he said, "I am unauthorised to speak to the media. You have to go through Cricket West Indies."

A Red Force team official, who wished to remain anonymous, is upset that the game is not being played in the right spirit.

"Firstly, it is very disappointing," he said. "They did it in the first innings and they got reprimanded five penalty points (runs). The second innings the same thing happened."

Harpy Eagles have been dominating the last-round match with Red Force hoping for a massive turnaround on the final day on April 12 to pull off an unlikely win.

The Red Force official said there is no room for unsportsmanlike conduct in cricket, fondly referred to as "the gentleman's game."

He said, "It is very disappointing that we have to reach this stage. They are on top of the game. We don't know if that was one of the factors that made them on top in the first innings and now again in the second innings where they on top of the game. We are trying to fight to win a title and we have to put up with this.

"There should be bigger sanctions when you get caught with this. We don't know what is going to be the outcome, but I think CWI should get involved and there should be sanctions for the players that get involved and for the entire team."

In the opening session on day three, a brave batting performance by Harpy Eagles diminished Red Force's chances of pulling off a victory.

Red Force would have been hoping to wrap up the Harpy Eagles first innings early in the day.

Starting the day on 269/5, already with a lead of 29 runs on first innings, the Harpy Eagles middle and lower order frustrated Red Force.

Led by an attacking display from Keemo Paul, the Harpy Eagles built a massive lead.

Paul showed no fear as he found the boundary regularly as he raced to 47, before being forced to retire hurt. When Paul retired, Harpy Eagles were almost 100 runs ahead of Red Force with the score on 333.

Paul was not a one-man show as Ronaldo Alimohamed (19), Veerasammy Permaul (52 not out) and Ashmead Nedd (22) helped pile on the runs.

Paul returned in the second session to add more misery to the TT bowlers. One of the few moments the Red Force had to celebrate is that they denied Paul from reaching his century. He was caught by Kamil Pooran for 93 to give left-arm spinner Khary Pierre the wicket.

The right-hander faced 126 balls, hitting ten fours and two sixes as Harpy Eagles posted a healthy 463 all out.

One bright spot for TT was Pierre, who ended with 4/119 in 44 overs, bowling twice as many overs as any other bowler.

Fast bowler Joshua James took 2/78 and off spinner Jyd Goolie grabbed 2/29.

At the close of play, the Red Force were showing fight batting a second time. When Red Force reached the 100-run mark in the first innings, they were already five wickets down.

Cephas Cooper (26) and nightwatchman Bryan Charles (one) are the not out batsmen. Amir Jangoo struck 50 off 96 balls, before being dismissed late in the day.

Summarised Scores:

TT RED FORCE – 240 (Jyd Goolie 58, Cephas Cooper 50, Khary Pierre 38; Nial Smith 4/49, Keemo Paul 3/45) and 101/2 (Amir Jangoo 50) vs GUYANA HARPY EAGLES – 463 (K Paul 93, Raymond Perez 82, Veerasammy Permaul 52 not out; K Pierre 4/119, Joshua James 2/78, J Goolie 2/29).

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES – 444/9 declared (Justin Greaves 124, Jahmar Hamilton 84, Jewel Andrew 66; Jomel Warrican 7/111) and 40/4 (Kaecy Carty 21 not out; Ramon Simmonds 4/13) vs BARBADOS PRIDE – 315 (Matthew Forde 120, Kevin Wickham 74; J Greaves 3/36, Rahkeem Cornwall 2/35, Oshane Thomas 2/86).

JAMAICA SCORPIONS – 133 (Kirk McKenzie 31, Brad Barnes 23; Jaden Edmund 5/59, Larry Edward 3/6) & 342 (John Campbell 104, Javelle Glenn 86; L Edward 5/86, Chemar Holder 3/79) vs CCC – 327 (Shaqkere Parris 112, Johann Jeremiah 69, L Edward 44; Abhijai Mansingh 5/91, Peat Salmon 2/74) and 153/5 (S Parris 85 not out, Marquino Mindley 2/30, P Salmon 2/55). CCC won by five wickets.