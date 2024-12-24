St Benedict’s second at KFC Goodwill Football Series

In this file photo, St Benedict's College striker Derrel Garcia (C) and Naparima's Antonio Hills go after the ball during the Coca-Cola South zone Boys Intercol final at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on November 22. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s 2024 schools’ football triple-crown winners St Benedict’s College settled for second place at this year’s KFC International Under-18 Secondary Schools Goodwill Football Series which concluded in Guyana on December 22.

At the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue, the La Romaine Lions lost 8-7 on penalties against Chase Academy, courtesy a deadlocked 0-0 result after regulation and extra time.

Ironically, this was Benedict’s first loss of the year, on foreign soil, having played unbeaten throughout all Secondary Schools Football and Coca-Cola Intercol domestic competitions this season.

In their respective semifinals, Benedict’s defeated Annai Secondary 3-1, courtesy a brace from Jelani Scott and one goal from Derrel “Zum Zum” Garcia, while Chase Academy battled to a high-scoring 5-4 win over defending champions Clarendon College (Jamaica).

However, a red card for Benedict’s star midfielder Adam Pierre in the semifinals saw him miss out on the title match.

The tournament’s most valuable player Raydon Krammer of Chase’s Academic Foundation was awarded a three-month scholarship at Real Brasil Soccer Academy in Brazil, after he was scouted by The Brazil Link sports consultant Narada Wilson, in partnership with Academia de Futbol Real Brasil.

Wilson, from TT, said both organisations seek student-athletes between ages six to 20, train them, and keep them in a professional environment in Brazil in preparation for feeder clubs there.

Krammer was chosen not only because of his skill on the ball but him excelling academically, being well-disciplined, talented and coachable.

This year, the tournament was expanded to eight teams – four from Guyana, two from TT (including Speyside), and one each from Jamaica and Suriname. It ran from December 15-22.

Wilson credited organisers Petra Organisation for its fifth instalment of the competition, title sponsors KFC, The Brazil Link and Academia de Futbol Real Brasil for providing these young players an opportunity to compete and develop their talent on a regional, and by extension, international level.