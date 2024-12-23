Barataria, Diego Martin win West Cricket Festival titles
BARATARIA Ball Players and Diego Martin Conquerors shared the spoils as the Sports Company of TT (SporTT) Community Cricket Programme signed off for 2024 with the West Cricket Festival on December 21 at Diego Martin Sporting Complex.
The boys 12-15 category belonged to Barataria, who cruised past home team Diego Martin Conquerors by 38 runs to cap off a competitive and fun day of cricket in sunny Diego Martin. The third-place playoff in the 12-15 age group saw Mucurapo Fresh Starz secure third in the group with a convincing nine-wicket win over Carenage Marlins.
Diego Martin returned the favour, making home advantage count in the 7-11 age group. They clinched the championship in a nail-biting finale against Barataria, successfully chasing down a modest target of 32 with five wickets to spare.
In the 7-11 third-place playoff, Mucurapo Fresh Starz dominated Carenage Marlins, completing a flawless run chase.
The festival marked the end of SporTT’s Community Cricket Programme (CCP) West edition. It followed a vibrant ten-week programme that fostered cricketing skills, community spirit and youth development among boys and girls aged 7-15.
"The festival was filled with thrilling matches, camaraderie and celebration, bringing the communities together to celebrate not just cricketing talent but also values like teamwork, discipline and perseverance instilled through the CCP," a SporTT release on December 22 said. "The day also featured lively community engagement, healthy lifestyle promotion and enthusiastic support from parents, coaches, and officials."
MP for Diego Martin Central Symon de Nobriga was among the officials who enjoyed the sunshine and competitive play. He said programmes like CCP are valuable to this country's communities.
"I think it is important that we take the opportunities that are being given here through the Ministry of Sport and Community Development and SporTT to hone our skills, and if that means cricket can be a career, then that would be a great achievement," De Nobriga said.
SporTT chairman Larry Romany is proud of what the programme has accomplished.
"These children are not only getting an education in physical skills but also in essential life skills and values like teamwork, sportsmanship and discipline, as well as developing friendship and connection," Romany said as he welcomed the teams at the event.
"SporTT commends all participants for their dedication and enthusiasm throughout the ten-week programme and congratulates the Diego Martin Conquerors and Barataria Ball Players on their championship victories."
HONOUR ROLL
Standings
7-11 age group
Diego Martin Conquerors
Barataria Ball Players
Mucurapo Fresh Stars
Carenage Marlins
12-15 age group
Barataria Ball Players
Diego Martin Conquerors
Mucurapo Fresh Starz
Carenage Marlins
Most Disciplined Team - Diego Martin Conquerors
Individual awards
7-11 age group
Carenage Marlins
Best Batter: Marquice McMillian
Best Bowler: Latvia Babb
Best Fielder: Destiny Noel
Mucurapo Fresh Starz
Best Batter: Benito Christopher
Best Bowler: Kelvin Thomas
Best Fielder: Vitalia Toppin
Diego Martin Conquerors
Best Batter: Imran Ali
Best Bowler: Jimall Jeffers
Best Fielder: Brian Garcia
Barataria Ball Players
Best Batter: Lisandro Ramkhelawan
Best Bowler: Devika Thomas
Best Fielder: Jaquan Bravo
12-15 age group
Carenage Marlins
Best Batter: Malachi Lansiquot
Best Bowler: Alex Nicholas
Best Fielder: Josiah James
Mucurapo Fresh Starz
Best Batter: Ethan Thomas
Best Bowler: Obadiah Griffith
Best Fielder: Zaniyah Douglas
Diego Martin Conquerors
Best Batter: Josiah Toussaint
Best Bowler: Ezekiel Roman
Best Fielder: Aiden Oliver
Barataria Ball Players
Best Batter: Devash Thomas
Best Bowler: Hamza Baptiste
Best Fielder: Leandro Ramkhelawan
