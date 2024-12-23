Barataria, Diego Martin win West Cricket Festival titles

Diego Martin Conquerors players and coaches pose with the MP for Diego Martin Central Symon de Nobriga, second from right back row, along with other officials of SporTT. - Photos courtesy SPORTT

BARATARIA Ball Players and Diego Martin Conquerors shared the spoils as the Sports Company of TT (SporTT) Community Cricket Programme signed off for 2024 with the West Cricket Festival on December 21 at Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

The boys 12-15 category belonged to Barataria, who cruised past home team Diego Martin Conquerors by 38 runs to cap off a competitive and fun day of cricket in sunny Diego Martin. The third-place playoff in the 12-15 age group saw Mucurapo Fresh Starz secure third in the group with a convincing nine-wicket win over Carenage Marlins.

Diego Martin returned the favour, making home advantage count in the 7-11 age group. They clinched the championship in a nail-biting finale against Barataria, successfully chasing down a modest target of 32 with five wickets to spare.

In the 7-11 third-place playoff, Mucurapo Fresh Starz dominated Carenage Marlins, completing a flawless run chase.

The festival marked the end of SporTT’s Community Cricket Programme (CCP) West edition. It followed a vibrant ten-week programme that fostered cricketing skills, community spirit and youth development among boys and girls aged 7-15.

"The festival was filled with thrilling matches, camaraderie and celebration, bringing the communities together to celebrate not just cricketing talent but also values like teamwork, discipline and perseverance instilled through the CCP," a SporTT release on December 22 said. "The day also featured lively community engagement, healthy lifestyle promotion and enthusiastic support from parents, coaches, and officials."

MP for Diego Martin Central Symon de Nobriga was among the officials who enjoyed the sunshine and competitive play. He said programmes like CCP are valuable to this country's communities.

"I think it is important that we take the opportunities that are being given here through the Ministry of Sport and Community Development and SporTT to hone our skills, and if that means cricket can be a career, then that would be a great achievement," De Nobriga said.

SporTT chairman Larry Romany is proud of what the programme has accomplished.

"These children are not only getting an education in physical skills but also in essential life skills and values like teamwork, sportsmanship and discipline, as well as developing friendship and connection," Romany said as he welcomed the teams at the event.

"SporTT commends all participants for their dedication and enthusiasm throughout the ten-week programme and congratulates the Diego Martin Conquerors and Barataria Ball Players on their championship victories."

HONOUR ROLL

Standings

7-11 age group

Diego Martin Conquerors

Barataria Ball Players

Mucurapo Fresh Stars

Carenage Marlins

12-15 age group

Barataria Ball Players

Diego Martin Conquerors

Mucurapo Fresh Starz

Carenage Marlins

Most Disciplined Team - Diego Martin Conquerors

Individual awards

7-11 age group

Carenage Marlins

Best Batter: Marquice McMillian

Best Bowler: Latvia Babb

Best Fielder: Destiny Noel

Mucurapo Fresh Starz

Best Batter: Benito Christopher

Best Bowler: Kelvin Thomas

Best Fielder: Vitalia Toppin

Diego Martin Conquerors

Best Batter: Imran Ali

Best Bowler: Jimall Jeffers

Best Fielder: Brian Garcia

Barataria Ball Players

Best Batter: Lisandro Ramkhelawan

Best Bowler: Devika Thomas

Best Fielder: Jaquan Bravo

12-15 age group

Carenage Marlins

Best Batter: Malachi Lansiquot

Best Bowler: Alex Nicholas

Best Fielder: Josiah James

Mucurapo Fresh Starz

Best Batter: Ethan Thomas

Best Bowler: Obadiah Griffith

Best Fielder: Zaniyah Douglas

Diego Martin Conquerors

Best Batter: Josiah Toussaint

Best Bowler: Ezekiel Roman

Best Fielder: Aiden Oliver

Barataria Ball Players

Best Batter: Devash Thomas

Best Bowler: Hamza Baptiste

Best Fielder: Leandro Ramkhelawan