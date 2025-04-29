Army thump Caledonia 5-1, maintain ten-point TTPFL lead

Defence Force FC's Shaquille Bertrand makes a pass during the TT Premier Football League Tier I match, against Caledonia, on April 25, at the Arima Velodrome, Arima. - via Defence Force FC

TRINIDAD and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one leaders Defence Force (47 points) got back to winning ways in the 2024/25 campaign when they hammered the seventh-placed Caledonia 5-1 at the Arima Velodrome on April 25.

After successive draws against Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and reigning champs AC Port of Spain, Defence Force were intent on showing their prowess as they totally outplayed “Cale” to consolidate a ten-point lead atop the table.

In what was a scrappy defensive performance by Caledonia, the Army/Coast Guard combination jumped out to a 2-0 lead after 17 minutes after Isaiah Leacock and ace playmaker Kevin Molino scored from close range.

In the 19th minute, Caledonia got on the scoresheet in spectacular fashion when Tobago flanker Jariel Arthur scored with a speculative long-range effort that lobbed over goalkeeper Jabari St Hillaire. It was Arthur’s first goal with the club since transferring from 1976 FC Phoenix.

Defence Force assumed a commanding 4-1 lead by the end of the half as Shaquille Bertand and Kaihim Thomas both found the back of the net. In the 73rd minute, Molino grabbed his second goal of the game after a flowing move from the right side. It was Molino’s 14th goal of the campaign, which took him to the top of the TTPFL scoring charts alongside his teammate Leacock.

In the first game of the Arima double-header, the second-placed MIC Central FC Reboot (37 points) got a last-gasp victory over Club Sando as a stoppage-time goal from winger Tyrone Charles earned them a 1-0 win.

At the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation grounds on April 26, last season’s runners-up Miscellaneous Police FC (30 points) just escaped defeat as a stoppage-time goal from Mickaeel “Jem” Gordon earned them a nail-biting 4-4 draw with Eagles FC.

Eagles came into the match at the foot of the 12-team table, but they gave the lawmen a run for their money and even jumped out to a 2-0 lead after first-half goals from Moses Jaikeran and striker Ricardo John. Police midfielder Joevin Jones notched his 12th goal of the season before the halftime break to cut into Eagles’ lead.

Eagles continued their enterprising play as Aikim Andrews gave them a 3-1 lead in the 52nd minute, before Kareem Freitas pulled another goal back for Police in the 54th minute to make it 3-2.

Gordon tied the scores at three apiece in the 76th minute, before John scored a penalty in stoppage time to give Eagles what appeared to be a decisive lead. However, Gordon had the last say when he scored in the fourth minute of stoppage-time to earn Police a point.

Police are in fourth spot on 30 points, with Eagles (eight points) moving up one spot to 11th.

At the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on April 27, Phoenix (16 points) got a surprise 1-0 victory over the third-placed San Juan Jabloteh (31 points). In the other game of the Couva double-header, AC PoS had their own return to winning ways when they defeated the cellar-placed Point Fortin Civic 2-1.

Michael Chaves, the Secondary Schools Football League’s P of the Year for 2023, opened the scoring for AC PoS in the 14th minute, with Jabari Watson equalising in the 30th minute for Civic. Attacker Mark Ramdeen won all three points for AC PoS with a decisive goal in the 81st minute.

AC PoS consolidated fifth spot with the win, but they’re just one point away from Jabloteh as they continue to hunt a Concacaf Caribbean Cup qualifying spot.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*17*15*2*0*66*17*49*47

Central FC*17*12*1*4*44*26*18*37

Jabloteh*17*9*4*4*38*25*13*31

Police FC*17*9*3*5*50*32*18*30

AC PoS*17*8*6*3*32*20*12*30

Club Sando*17*7*4*6*28*17*11*25

Caledonia*17*7*3*7*27*39*-12*24

La Horquetta Rangers*17*3*7*7*29*34*-5*16

1976 FC Phoenix*17*4*4*9*21*34*-13*16

Prisons FC*17*3*5*9*22*33*-11*14

Eagles FC*17*2*2*13*16*69*-53*8

Point Fortin Civic*17*3*1*13*15*42*-27*7