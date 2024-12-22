One man missing, one injured after rig partially collapses

Well Services workers look on at the damaged rig on December 22. -

ONE man is missing and another was injured after the partial collapse of an oil rig, owned and operated by Well Services Petroleum Co Ltd, a private company, on December 22.

The incident happened on Rig 110 in the Heritage Offshore East Field around 3.09 am.

In a statement, Well Services said there were 75 workers on the rig at the time of the incident.

The company said, "The incident resulted in one injury with the injured individual currently in stable condition and receiving medical care. All other personnel have been safely evacuated from the rig."

Well Services said it is in contact with the family of the missing worker and "providing all necessary support and assistance in this period of uncertainty."

The company did not provide names or any other information about the workers who were missing and injured.

In an earlier statement, Energy Minister Stuart Young said, "This unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of this morning. I received my first briefing at around 3.30 a.m."

He added, "I am aware that the rig is owned and operated by private sector, Well Services. We are assisting via Heritage (Petroleum) and will render whatever assistance we can."

The ministry is currently liaising with both Heritage Petroleum Ltd and Well Services Ltd.

Young said, "At this time, the incident is under investigation."