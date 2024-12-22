Well Services drill rig collapses, ministry to probe

Well Services workers look on at the damaged rig on December 22. -

PART of a drilling rig - the derrick - owned by Well Services Petroleum Company Ltd, a private company, collapsed into the sea early on the morning of December 22, sending workers on the south-west platform scampering for safety.

Videos uploaded to social media showed workers in life vests bearing the name Well Services, looking on at the damaged platform from a vessel.

One man is heard saying, "The derrick come down on we dey, everybody in the water. Lord, Father, Jesus Christ!"

Another person is heard telling others to put their ID cards in bags for safekeeping.

In a telephone interview with Newsday on December 22, a representative of Well Services Petroleum Company Ltd declined to say whether part of the rig fell into the sea, but confirmed that "an incident" did occur overnight.

The representative also could not say whether there were any casualties as information was still being gathered.

In a media release, Minister of Energy Stuart Young described the incident as unfortunate and said he was briefed on it around 3.30 am.

He said, "We are assisting via Heritage (Petroleum Ltd) and will render whatever assistance we can.

"The MEEI is currently liaising with both Heritage Petroleum Ltd and Well Services Ltd.

At this time, the incident is under investigation."