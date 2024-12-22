Missing man's wife distraught after oil rig collapses

Missing employee Pete Phillip. -

THE family of Well Services employee Pete Phillip are distraught after he was confirmed missing after the partial collapse of an oil rig he was working on.

Phillip was one of 75 workers on Rig 110 in the Heritage East Offshore Area when the incident happened around 3.09 am on December 22.

At his family's home on George Street, La Romaine, his wife Kandasie was too emotional to speak for long.

"This morning, his sister and brother were here and some friends and they said that he is missing. He's the only one they can't find," she told Newsday on December 22.

Asked if anyone updated her about the situation, she said, "They said the Coast Guard is searching."

The couple have four children: Jesiah, 13, Justin, 11, Jelicia, nine and Giselle, three.