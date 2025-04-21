San Juan man dies in Easter Monday car accident

- File photo

A 24-year-old man is dead after his car crashed on the Uriah Butler Highway, early on Easter Monday.

The dead man has been identified as Steffon Codrington.

Police reports said Codrington was driving north on the highway with a passenger in the front seat near the TTEC sub-station when an unknown vehicle crashed into the rear of his car.

The impact caused Codrington to lose control of the car and the car crashed, throwing him out of the car and onto the roadway about 100 feet away.

He died at the scene.

The passenger, identified as Javir Ramdeo was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment.