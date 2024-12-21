Claxton Bay man held for gun, ammo, ganja

The gun found by police at a home Claxton Bay on December 19. PHOTOS COURTESY POLICE -

Central Division police have arrested a man in Claxton Bay for having a gun, ammunition and a quantity of marijuana at his home on December 19.

The police said around 10.30 am, the officers searched the man's home at Hassanali Street, having obtained a warrant.

The officers found a white container with a gun and a magazine containing six rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

The police also found a bag containing marijuana which weighed 907 grammes.

The arrest was part of an intelligence-led exercise between 10 am and 6 pm on December 19 in the division.

Snr Supt Carty, Supt Gloudon, ASP Reyes and Insp Petti co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgt Blackman and Sgt Cielto led.

It included members of the Central Division Task Force and Central Division Gang Unit.