Seeking info on fire tenders

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I am asking for the following information with regard to the TT Fire Service.

* How many fire stations are there in TT?

* Names of stations with zero functional fire tender.

* Names of stations with one functional fire tender.

* Names of stations with two functional fire tenders.

>

* Names of stations with three functional fire tenders.

* Names of stations with four and more fire tenders.

* The required number of fire tenders to have a full complement for TT.

* The number of functional fire tenders at Piarco International Airport.

* The required number of fire tenders for Piarco, as per regulations.

* The number of functional fire tenders at ANR Robinson Airport.

* The required number of fire tenders for that airport, as per regulations.

* On an annual basis, from 2010 to present, how many fire tenders were purchased?

* What is the number of fire tenders to be considered as full complement for the fire stations at Roxborough, Mayaro and Penal?

>

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail