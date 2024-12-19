Seeking info on fire tenders
THE EDITOR: I am asking for the following information with regard to the TT Fire Service.
* How many fire stations are there in TT?
* Names of stations with zero functional fire tender.
* Names of stations with one functional fire tender.
* Names of stations with two functional fire tenders.
* Names of stations with three functional fire tenders.
* Names of stations with four and more fire tenders.
* The required number of fire tenders to have a full complement for TT.
* The number of functional fire tenders at Piarco International Airport.
* The required number of fire tenders for Piarco, as per regulations.
* The number of functional fire tenders at ANR Robinson Airport.
* The required number of fire tenders for that airport, as per regulations.
* On an annual basis, from 2010 to present, how many fire tenders were purchased?
* What is the number of fire tenders to be considered as full complement for the fire stations at Roxborough, Mayaro and Penal?
PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE
via e-mail
