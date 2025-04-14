Cast your vote for good governance

Prime Minister Stuart Young - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Election fever is in the air. Candidates walking their respective areas and town hall meetings are a daily staple. Most citizens are paying close attention to what is being said in an attempt to assess which party, which leader is better poised to run the affairs of the country for five years.

On one hand you have a party in opposition making promises that seem almost too good to be true – sweet nothings being whispered into the ears of the citizens. On the other hand you have a new, young vibrant Prime Minister who is very careful about the promises he makes because as a responsible person he and his government wish to fulfil the logical promises they make.

The opposition and its leader, though being called out by economists about their illogical promises, cannot answer how it would arrive at the funding to fulfil the goodies being pledged to the people. I can't remember reading or hearing a simple explanation of how they intend to generate the revenue for the moon and stars they claim they will deliver.

On the promenade in San Fernando, Prime Minister Stuart Young gave a very powerful, insightful contribution to the nation. The first thing that stood out to me was that he not once attacked any of his opponents. He did not lower himself to criticise anyone personally or their family, and he continues to stay away from gutter politics.

Young gave a concise, intelligent explanation and the reality of what the repercussions would be if voters were to fall for the empty promises by the UNC. He explained the reality of our economic situation and what would be required for the UNC to even attempt to fulfil its promises: devaluation of the TT dollar 15-1.

>

Devaluation has always been an agenda pushed by the UNC. It has been plastered on its website. This would hit citizens hard.

In a letter pertaining to the devaluation of our dollar, I explained that, according to iBanFirst, a global financial services provider, devaluation can present significant drawbacks, ranging from more expensive imports to higher inflation, as well as a decline in local consumer purchasing power.

It can also result in less efficient and competitive domestic industries in the medium term. The price of imports increases and consumer purchasing power decreases on the whole. Some industries are likely to become less productive and less efficient in the medium term.

Devaluation, unlike depreciation, is a voluntary decrease in the value of a currency relative to others. It is a well-known monetary policy tool, but the extent of its disadvantages is sometimes glossed over and we the average man should be aware of its effects.

Young has laid the cards on the table, and he continues to be transparent and open with the country about what can be afforded and what can be expected. It is easy to gravitate towards the promises that seem to be all that we wish to have. However by using our intelligence and logical thinking, we know that all that glitters is not gold.

Vote for reason, patriotism and intelligence. Vote for good governance and the future of our children.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando