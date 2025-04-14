Promote Trinidad and Tobago as No 1 in region

File photo: Visitors watching a flock of Scarlet Ibis returning to the Caroni Bird Sanctuary mangrove swamp. - File photo

THE EDITOR: It is my wish that whichever party is elected on April 28 that it fully appreciates that TT must be marketed on the international travel market as the No 1 ecotourism destination in the Caribbean. That is indisputable.

With its tropical rain forests, its 494 species of birds (second highest density of bird species in the world), 19 species of hummingbirds, its indigenous scarlet ibises, macaws and monkeys, its 786 plus species of butterflies, and having the second largest congregation of nesting leatherback turtles in the world, TT far surpasses the other Caribbean islands as the prime ecotourism destination for birds, forest mammals, bats, reptiles, butterflies and other wildlife.

Please remember that manta rays are to be encountered in the waters off north-east Tobago and that the largest boulder brain coral in the world is located in Kelleston Deep or Kelleston Drain, off Little Tobago.

IAN LAMBIE

via e-mail

