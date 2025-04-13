US-China tariff shock affects feminine sanitary supplies in Trinidad and Tobago

A woman looks at calendar with marked menstruation days while holding a sanitary napkin in this file photp. - Photo courtesy Freepik -

A STEEP hike in US import tariffs on Chinese goods is already threatening the availability and affordability of widely sought-after organic feminine hygiene products in Trinidad and Tobago.

These threats have prompted a call for government intervention by the local distributor for these products.

Women’s Haven, a company headquartered in the Cayman Islands with distribution arms across the Caribbean, told Newsday it is being forced to raise prices on many of its products locally.

Head of the TT distributor, Symantha Taylor, said while the company was able to absorb higher shipping costs during the covid19 pandemic, the cumulative tariffs on Chinese imports through the US left them with “no choice” but to pass some of the cost onto consumers.

She fears tariffs may force the distributor to discontinue some products.

“As many of you may know, the US has implemented a series of tariffs now totalling 125 per cent,” Women’s Haven said in a notice to customers on April 10.

“These increases have significantly impacted the cost of importing goods – especially for Caribbean-based businesses like ours that rely on the US as the primary transit hub for freight and supplies.

On Wednesday, the White House clarified that the actual tariff level had risen to 145 per cent, following an incremental roll-out: a 10 per cent tariff on February 4, raised to 20 per cent in March, then to 125 per cent on April 9. The additional clarification brought the effective rate to 145 per cent as of April 10.

The US remains a major transit point for Chinese goods entering the Caribbean, including those shipped by Women’s Haven to TT and other islands.

Taylor, who began distributing the brand in TT in 2021, said the increase poses a serious challenge.

“We successfully absorbed the additional costs incurred during the pandemic. But we had no choice this time.”

Though the distributor has not finalised the new prices, Taylor said an increase is inevitable. “We’ve been absorbing costs for years. All our six sizes of pads and liners have remained the same price since launching,” she said.

“Now, we have to adjust, but we’re still trying to shield customers from the full brunt.”

Taylor said the company plans to raise prices by about ten to 20 per cent but has yet to decide how that will apply across its product range.

The company may also have to discontinue some products to maintain sustainability. She believes the effects of the global tariff war point to deeper regional vulnerabilities.

“This is bigger than us,” the company’s notice said.

“The current global trade wars highlight a critical issue for the Caribbean: our heavy dependence on imports and a single international trade route. Most Caribbean nations are connected only through US-based freight forwarders, making us all vulnerable to external decisions beyond our control.”

Taylor also fears the escalating costs could threaten the entire business in TT.

“We’re established but still growing,” she said. “If this continues, it could put businesses like ours at serious risk.”

She urged regional governments to consider steps to ease the burden on importers of essential products – especially those that cannot be produced locally.

Most menstrual products – pads, liners, tampons, and menstrual cups – are VAT-exempt but are subject to import duties.

“Removing duties from these items would be a direct and impactful way to help both importers and consumers.”

She added, “People cannot go without these products. If we’re out of stock in any size, people call non-stop to find out when we’re restocking.”

Taylor hopes the relevant ministries, such as trade and health, will recognise the issue’s urgency.

“This isn’t just a business issue—it affects every woman and girl in this country,” she said. “We must invest in each other and build stronger, more self-sufficient economies across the region.”

China clarifies stance

On April 9, China's State Council Information Office released a white paper titled China's Position on Some Issues Concerning China-US Economic and Trade Relations, addressing what it described as escalating US protectionism.​

According to the document, the US has imposed tariffs on over US$500 billion worth of Chinese exports since 2018 and has recently expanded these duties with additional levies of up to 145 per cent on certain goods. This escalation stems from US president Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff initiative, which introduced a universal 10 per cent import duty and significantly higher rates for specific countries, with China facing some of the steepest increases.

However, certain sectors have been granted exemptions. Notably, smartphones, computers, and semiconductors are excluded from these elevated tariffs, providing relief to major tech companies and consumers.

In retaliation, China raised its tariffs on US goods to 125 per cent, effective April 12, intensifying the trade tensions between the two nations.

The US's actions, China argues, violate World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and “run counter to the principles of the market economy and multilateralism.”​

The white paper warned that such tariffs “will do severe damage to world trade and investment,” potentially triggering wider global economic disruptions and cost increases for consumers worldwide.​

“The imposition of ‘reciprocal tariffs’ is a severe violation of WTO rules that damages the multilateral trading system,” the document stated.​

“Instead (of helping), it will do severe damage to world trade and investment, which could trigger a global economic and financial crisis, with the inevitable consequences for oneself and others.”​

China reiterated its position that co-operation benefits both sides and urged for resolution through “equal-footed dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation.”