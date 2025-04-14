Trouncing of PNM in the offing?

Prime Minister Stuart Young - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Is there another trouncing of the PNM in the offing?

It would seem so, because at this juncture and in the zenith of a political season, the PNM’s hierarchy sits at Balisier House getting very fidgety and rattled as the population is seemingly willing to bring about another routing after two terms in office.

And indeed, as reported in the newspapers, the Prime Minister sought to inform us that crime did not occur overnight. True, but his party watched over the country’s affairs for 74 per cent of the time over the past six decades since independence in 1962.

In fact, the reality is that if a government failed to defend its people against the marauding lawless section of the society who prey on innocent and gullible members of the population, then it must resign or be thrown out via the ballot box.

So, the newly installed and relatively young (no fun intended) PM Young is channelling his rookie year to salvage a worn out PNM. Therefore, the PM no doubt is panicking to see the sea of dazzling bright yellow representing a tapestry of a demographic representing all creeds, races, genders, and ages.

I am certain that the jitters of 2010 and 1986 are steering the PNM front and centre. So, what is the response of the PM to swing voters back to their camp? Resurrect the debunked Cambridge Analytica story and a race card allegation.

As it stands today the PM and his party are merely reshuffling the chairs on the Titanic. Therefore, perhaps it is about time we the people hire a new captain and crew to take over and refloat the sinking ship.

ASHFORD MAHARAJ

via e-mail