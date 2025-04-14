Go carefully in dealing with Russia

THE EDITOR: Russia's determination and resolve in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine have become increasingly evident, leading to a firm stance against Ukraine's potential NATO membership.

The geopolitical landscape in Europe is tense, and nations must tread carefully in their dealings with Russia, which has drawn a definitive line regarding its regional influence and security concerns.

Historically, invasions by Napoleon and Hitler serve as stark reminders of the challenges associated with underestimating Russia. Both military leaders suffered catastrophic losses during their campaigns in Russia, highlighting the resilience of the Russian landscape and its population.

These historical precedents underscore the formidable nature of Russia's military capabilities and its willingness to defend its sovereignty.

As the US navigates its role in European security, the implications of Russia’s actions will be felt throughout the continent. The delicate balance of power requires careful diplomacy and strategic planning to avoid provoking further escalation.

Europe must consider the consequences of its alliances and military posturing, recognising that aggressive moves could lead to regional instability.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail