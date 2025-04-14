Trinidad and Tobago signs bilateral air services agreement with Nigeria

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and Nigerian Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister Festus Keyamo sign a bilateral air services agreement between the countries at the Piarco Airport VIP Lounge on April 14. - Photo by Paula Lindo

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO and Nigeria have signed a bilateral air services agreement which will enable direct flights between the two countries, which could be as little as eight hours.

The agreement was signed by Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and Nigerian Aviation and Aerospace Development minister Festus Keyamo at the Piarco International Airport VIP Lounge on April 14.

Sinanan said the deal had been in the works through various administrations and represented a re-connection between the two countries.

He said it could not come at a better time, given the state of international affairs.

Keyamo said the government would begin looking for airlines to fill the route immediately. He encouraged TT to become a hub for the Caribbean to the African continent.

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said the agreement would offer expanded air travel which would be cheaper and more accessible at a time when the international landscape has become unpredictable.