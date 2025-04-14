Pollard to lead Trinidad and Tobago Under-15 cricketers

The TT Under-15 cricketers before leaving Trinidad on April 13. -

SHERDON PIERRE

The Trinidad and Tobago Under-15 cricket team are confident of victory when they come up against Guyana in their opening match of the West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua on April 15.

TT will then face Windward Islands (April 17), Barbados (April 19), Jamaica Scorpions (April 21), and Leeward Islands (April 23). The team with the most points at the end of the round robin will be adjudged the winner.

TT coach Nisar Mohammed said, “Preparations have been well, we have a well-balanced team. We have a good chance of walking away with the title once the guys showcase what we have been working on.”

Speaking on the composition of his team, he said, “Captain Kaiden Pollard has been leading the team well. Our batsmen showed some form in the warm-up matches. We have a good balance of bowlers with four fast bowlers, two leg spinners and off-spinners. We had a month to prepare for the tournament, including five warm-up games which assisted in setting our goals.”

Pollard is the son of former West Indies player Kieron Pollard.

TT Squad:

Kaiden Pollard (captain), Zion Phillip (vice captain), Dylan Lee Chow, Elijah Ashton, Davis Guerra, Larell Guiseppi, Sanjiv Bachu, Jordan Julien, Giovanni McKnight, Rylee Gangoo, Joshua Joseph, Ethan Ramcharan, Samuel Stewart, Jaden Sadaphal

Reserves: Brandon Ramdoo, Samir Boodoo, Curtis Nanan

Officials: Nisar Mohammed (coach), Kelvin Mohammed (manager)