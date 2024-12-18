Council ready to help

MP Lisa Morris- Julian and her son Jesiah in 2020 during an interview with Newsday. -

THE EDITOR: On behalf of the TT Council of Evangelical Churches (TTCEC), I extend heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian and her two children on their passing.

We pray that the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard their hearts and minds in Christ Jesus, as her loved ones and the many lives she impacted come to terms with this tragic loss.

The executive and members of the council stand ready to assist the family in any way possible.

REV DR DESMOND AUSTIN

via e-mail

