Life goes on after April 28

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Brothers and sisters, the 2025 general election will be held on April 28. There are two main contesting parties. The PNM and the UNC. The PNM has 22 seats and the UNC has 19 seats going into the election.

What will be the final result? Your guess is as good as mine.

Do you have a football jersey? I bet you do. The team's name is in the front by your heart. The player's name is on the back. Which is more important, team or player? You tell me. Teamwork beats individual excellence always.

On April 29 life goes on. One team, win or loss, will be eating rice and fry potato, the other will be having rice and fry aloo, regardless of the result.

How important are the two Tobago seats? Time will tell.

TT's elections are based on race. Plain, simple and straightforward. The more things change, the more they remain the same.

God bless our nation.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town