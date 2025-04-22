Two men gunned down in Cunupia

- File photo

INVESTIGATIONS are ongoing into a double murder which took place in Cunupia on Tuesday morning.

Initial reports are that the incident occurred at the corner of Mon Plasir and River roads. The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed.

Police said that at about 5.50 am, a man left his home in River Road driving a white Kia pick-up van in company with another man. They were on their way to sell coconuts.

On reaching the corner by Mon Plasir, another car pulled up and stopped, blocking the path of the van. An occupant in the car began shooting at the two men in the van, hitting them multiple times, killing them at the scene. The car then sped off.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and updates will be posted when new, verified information comes to hand.