How a government becomes successful

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I recently obtained a certificate of ownership from the Licensing Office. In the process, three workers were involved. The officer supplying the forms, the cashier and the processor.

Those three people are paid employees and the cost to me was $100.

The government in its wisdom and concern for us has decided to instal a machine that will do the work of those three employees, and in less time.

The only problem I have with that is the increase in cost from $100 to $250 when the government no longer has to pay the salaries of the three workers previously needed.

I have in the past written about the rationale of this government when it comes to finance. The policy of taking as much as you can from the wage earners as soon as they are paid is its failure. Government is not a merchant with goods to sell. Whereby the policy would be to sell as much as possible to each and every customer.

A successful government is one that allows the wage earner to have money to spend on items he/she needs or simply desires and then collects taxes from the merchants, who through this process become successful as well. Government revenue should be collected at the end – not front.

When businesses succeed they would be in a position to expand and employ more workers, resulting in fewer people in need of government assistance. Also, the more businesses succeed, the more taxes the government will collect in a domino effect.

RICHARD DEANE

Diego Martin