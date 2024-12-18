Britton beats Dookram to lift QPCC table-tennis title

Daniel Henriques returns the ball to Wayne Dopson during the semifinals in division A of the QPCC Christmas Hamper Table Tennis tournament. - Ayanna Kinsale

SHEMAR Britton won the academy one elite title when the QPCC Annual 2024 Hamper Table Tennis tournament ended at the Queen's Park Oval's Racquet Centre in St Clair on December 13.

The Guyanese player defeated top TT player Yuvraaj Dookram three games to one (3-1). Britton is one of the region's most elite players.

The tournament served off on December 9 with 46 players registered across seven categories including a novices category for the first time. Adults and children competed in the five-day competition.

Division A, which also included quality players, was won by Daniel Henriques. He got past Rabindra Outar 3-1.

The other divisions were played as a best-of-three as opposed to a best-of-five games.

>

In division B, David Jardim was crowned the champion after getting past Brendan Persad 2-0 and Robert Caesar defeated Vince Hernandez 2-0 to claim division C.

Youngsters demonstrated their potential in the academy two and three divisions with children from primary and secondary school.

Nirav Basant came away victorious in academy two after getting past Cameron Cudjoe 2-0. In academy three, Nicholas Chatoor showed his ability with a win over Aarav Basant 2-0.

Andy Govia did not leave the tournament empty-handed, as he copped the novice category with a 2-0 victory over Ryan Jaggesar.

At the closing ceremony, the top four in each division were presented with hampers.

Regional and national players were also recognised for their efforts during the year. They were Britton, Dookram, Derron Douglas, Sekel McIntosh, Imani Taylor-Edwards, Jenai Samuel and Everleigh McKenna.

Local coach Aaron Edwards was also given a hamper.