SporTT mourns death of MP Morris-Julian

Minister in the Ministry of Education and D’Abadie/O’Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian. - Newsday File Photo/Angelo Marcelle

THE Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) has extended its condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and constituents of Lisa Morris-Julian, MP for D’Abadie/O’Meara, following her tragic death, along with two of her children on December 16.

A fire at the family home in Arima was the cause of death. Morris-Julian was also a Minister in the Ministry of Education.

A media release by SporTT said, “Lisa Morris-Julian was a passionate advocate for community development and a steadfast supporter of initiatives that empowered individuals and strengthened communities.”

She supported sporting ventures in TT.

“Her commitment to the Pink Reign and Shape in Communities programmes under the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, as well as her endorsement of SporTT’s I Choose Sport initiative, reflected her belief in the transformative power of sport and community engagement.

“Her unwavering dedication to fostering a brighter future for her constituents and her drive to inspire positive change will not be forgotten. We mourn this immense loss and stand in solidarity with all who are grieving her passing.”