Soca Warriors fall 3-1 to Saudi Arabia in Yorke's first loss

Soca Warriors training ahead of the Saudi Arabia clash. - TTFA MEDIA

THE Soca Warriors lost their first competitive match under Dwight Yorke, falling 3-1 to Saudi Arabia at the Al Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 17.

Yorke, named Soca Warriors coach on November 1, got to see his players test their ability against a team that featured at the last FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia opened the scoring in the 13th minute from the penalty spot through Saleh Alshehri.

The home team held that lead until halftime.

Saudi Arabia doubled the advantage in the 53rd minute as Abdullah Alhamddan found the back of the net before Nasser Aldosari made it 3-0 in the 88th minute. The TT players grabbed a consolation goal four minutes into stoppage time courtesy of substitute Jamal Jack, but the final whistle came shortly after.

