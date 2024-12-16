Social Development Ministry renews fake cheque warning

Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox - Photo by Faith Ayoung

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services issued a fresh alert on December 13 about counterfeit cheques being cashed using falsified identities.

The warning targeted grocery owners, shopkeepers, supermarket managers and cashiers, urging them to remain vigilant against fraudsters attempting to exploit the system.

The ministry’s notice identified names such as Anthony Ali, Earnest Salandy, Eric James, John Charles, Steve Thompson and Paul Fortune, all associated with fake ID numbers used to cash counterfeit cheques.

The release did not indicate the type of cheques being forged. However, the ID card numbers present the purported holders as 69 years and older.

Businesses were advised to scrutinise cheques and identification cards closely, ensuring that the presenter’s age aligns with the date of birth on the ID provided.

>

The ministry has reported incidents of cheque fraud for several years.

In 2020, reports surfaced linking fraudulent cheques to the ministry’s social assistance programmes, prompting a review of security protocols.

In response, the ministry upgraded its cheque security features in 2021, introducing watermarks, unique serial numbers and tamper-proof designs to deter forgery.

Fraudsters have reportedly continued to adapt despite the additional measures. In mid-2022, another public alert was issued after several businesses reported losses after honouring fake cheques.

Additionally, in December 2022, the ministry warned that fraudulent social welfare cheques linked to senior citizens, public assistance and disability assistance grants were being presented at financial institutions, supermarkets and TT Post offices.

The Central Bank and merchants alerted the ministry after detecting suspicious cheques that did not match official specimens. The matter was referred to the police, and the ministry urged grant recipients to sign up for direct deposit to avoid fraud.

The Ministry of Social Development also reiterated its call for heightened vigilance.

In December 2023, the ministry again reported a surge in counterfeit cheque activity, leading to another public warning. The surges appear to occur annually during the Christmas season.

In its latest warning, the ministry stressed its commitment to safeguarding public funds and expressed appreciation for the businesses’ co-operation.

>

The ministry urged businesses suspecting fraudulent activity to report immediately to the nearest police station or contact its Investigation and Compliance Unit.

Efforts to reach Social Development Minister Donna Cox for comment on December 14 were unsuccessful.