Port chairman: We’re working with businesses to clear backlog

Port Authority chairman Lyle Alexander

The Port Authority of TT (PATT) has sought to quell concerns from some quarters of the business community about cargo delays at the Port of Port of Spain.

On December 14, the authority responded to complaints by some business groups and individuals, saying recent efforts to normalise operations following labour disruptions have been successful.

In a statement, PATT chairman Lyle Alexander said the authority has been working diligently to clear the backlog of cargo and expedite deliveries. "Our operations are running smoothly, and our teams are working expeditiously to deliver cargo to our stakeholders," he said.

PATT reported that since November 21 – two days after a court injunction mandated port workers to return to work – the port’s daily import deliveries have been on par with pre-disruption averages.

It highlighted measures implemented to improve operations: increasing scanner appointments, adjusting store rent charges for affected customers, and facilitating Saturday openings – though the latter saw lower-than-expected business participation.

PATT said these steps are aimed at easing the flow of imports and addressing the shipping backlog.

From December 9 to 12, PATT recorded 709 completed cargo delivery appointments out of 1,006 scheduled.

However, Alexander said customers were cancelling appointments frequently and slowing cargo movement. “We have also heard from our customers who are trying to make space in their warehouses to accept new shipments, hence cargo is staying longer with us,” he said.

Some business chambers, including the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce, recently reported improvements at the port and suggested operations were nearing normal levels amid the busy Christmas season.

However, the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of cargo movement, citing continued delays in importing and exporting goods. DOMA said while there were signs of improvement, challenges persisted, especially in processing new shipments.

Export and transshipment operations also faced challenges, prompting PATT to reroute some shipments through the Port of Point Lisas.

Alexander urged stakeholders to maintain collaboration with PATT as it works to enhance operational efficiency. “We encourage our stakeholders to continue working with us as we put steps in place to address the challenges and to ensure the continued smooth and effective running of our operations,” he said.