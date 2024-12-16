PM, government MPs, Opposition mourn MP Morris-Julian's death in fire

Minister of Housing Camille Robinson-Regis was visibly distraught after learning her colleague, Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian, and her two children, died in a fire that gutted their Farfan Street, Arima home on Monday morning. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

LISA MORRIS-JULIAN, D'Abadie/O'Meara MP and Minister in the Ministry of Education, and two of her children – son Jesiah Morris-Julian, six and daughter Xianne Morris-Julian, 25 – died during an early-morning fire in Arima on December 16.

The fire destroyed the family's home on Farfan Street. A video clip circulating online showed her home caught in a very intense blaze.

The Prime Minister and Arima MP Pennelope Beckles were at the scene consoling relatives.

Dr Rowley was seen talking to a huddle of people, including Minister of Youth Development Foster Cummings, Planning Minister Pennelope Beckles, Arima Mayor Baliram Maharaj, former education minister Anthony Garcia and former Arima mayor Ashton Forde. Energy Minister Stuart Young was also present.

A video clip online showed a distraught Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis on the scene, bawling in shock and having to be held up from fainting.

Beckles-Robinson told Newsday, "Listen, this is just...She is my constituent. It is more than just heartbreaking. It is a real shock.

"It is really difficult to put into words when you experience something like this."

She said Dr Rowley and other ministers came on the scene. "The whole of Arima mourns her passing.

"It is just a difficult time for the PNM family, for me and the whole of Arima."

Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture Avinash Singh posted on Facebook, "Woke up to the worst possible news of losing a dear friend and colleague."

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar expressed her condolences in a Facebook post.

"The nation awoke to the horrific news of the tragic passing of MP Lisa Morris-Julian and her two relatives earlier this morning."

She joined with the national community in offering her prayers and condolences to Morris-Julian's family, friends and relatives.

"It is my sincere wish that all those whose lives were touched by Lisa and her relatives find comfort and strength at this most difficult time."

Morris-Julian served as MP and Minister since the 2020 general elections. Before that, she was Arima mayor (2016-2020), deputy mayor (2015-2016) and councillor for Arima Central on Arima Borough Council (2013-2020.)

Granddaughter of former Arima mayor Leroy Morris, she had served as a school teacher at Barataria South and Arima Central Secondary Schools. She was also an amateur playwright.

Morris-Julian was married to Daniel Julian, with five children.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister outlined her political career, saying she had been selected unopposed to contest her parliamentary seat in the 2025 general election.

The statement expressed the Government's "profound sense of sadness" at her passing and extended its condolences to her loved ones.

"Lisa will always be remembered fondly not only as an unrelenting voice for her constituency, the Government and the PNM, but also the love and support for her family and the countless lives she touched." Morris-Julian was regarded by reporters as straight-talking, but also wise and kindly.

Snr Supt Maynard-Wilson, in an update via audio note, said the two other family members who died in the blaze were aged 25 and six.

The minister's husband and two relatives were injured and taken to the hospital where they remained under assessment.

Saying the fire took place at about 6.15 am, the police officer said fire officers were working to determine the cause of the blaze.

More on this as it becomes available.