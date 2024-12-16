D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian dies in fire

D'Abadie/O'Meara MP and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children died during an early-morning fire in Arima on December 16.

The fire destroyed the family's home on Farfan Street.

The Prime Minister, Arima MP and Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles, Energy Minister Stuart Young, Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings and Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis visited the scene to console relatives.

More on this as it becomes available.