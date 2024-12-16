Central blank Eagles 2-0, Prisons down Point Fortin Civic

Eagles FC winger Gary Griffith III (R) skips past the challenge of a Central FC player during their TT Premier Football League match at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on December 14. Photo courtesy TTPFL. -

Central FC got their second win from as many matches to start the 2024/25 Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) season on December 14 when they defeated Eagles FC by a 2-0 margin at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva in the second game of a doubleheader.

After their 3-1 victory over San Juan Jabloteh on the first weekend of action, Central handed Eagles a second loss to start the season with goals from Miquel Williams and Dominic Douglas.

Williams opened the scoring in the 20th minute, with Douglas sealing the three points in second-half stoppage-time to take Central up to six points and momentarily at the league summit.

After getting only two points in the previous TTPFL season, Central already look a rejuvenated outfit. And with players such as Kadeem Corbin, Tyrone Charles and John-Paul Rochford now in their ranks, the "Couva Sharks" look like a team to watch this season.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Prisons FC got their first win of the season and took their tally to four points when they blanked Point Fortin Civic by a 2-0 margin – handing their opponents a second consecutive loss.

Levin Caballero scored the opening goal in the 21st minute, with central defender Weslie John securing the three points with a goal in the 49th minute.