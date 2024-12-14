Trini Christmas is de Best

This stunning Christmas tree towers over shoppers in Westmall on November 27. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I submit this piece titled Trini Christmas is de Best, a cheerful piece during a despondent time for our nation.

You know is Christmas time when the air does get a nip in late November or the first week in December

Right after Divali, all dem radio station start playing parang soca and chutney parang

De best blends to ring in the season

Blaring from store-front boom boxes and car radios

Have everyone’s feet shuffling and head nodding to the catchy tunes

With businesses booming at biggest sales promotions

Is ah win-win for everyone in town

All the school children rubbing their hands in glee

Worries for test marks forgotten

Who’s naughty and who’s nice…a thing of the past

Is online shopping…no cuta---

New phones, tabs and drones

The finance minister bawling about the forex spending

But then again it’s the multiplying effect for the economy

And doh talk about the trimmings, turkey and ham

Line for so in the grocery when payday comes

Especially if you get a Christmas bonus

Then expect nothing less than consumerism stress

You have to be prepared...food is an essential and so is gift-giving

Opportunity cost is not to be entertained because it is in vain to reason in this season

From home decor to lawn aesthetics

Christmas lights, trees, mats, beds, couch sets and painting

The house and yard must look de best with all new things

As yuh know family does come ah knockin

So that pantry does be bulkier than me

Doh laugh eh

If they designate an extra room to prepare

It’s the only season where I see wrongs forgotten

And new leaf turnovers

Moving faster than having Christmas dinner leftovers

And…talking about Christmas dinner

Ohh la, la...that lengthy menu does gives me a shiver

Of delight that is…

Because I can’t fumble when my tummy gives a rumble

My mama doh play nice, she does come out to entice

Is glazed ham, callaloo, curry duck, pastelle, home-made hops and bread too

Baked chicken, stuffing and pork with chow chow and lime pepper sauce

Potato salad, Christmas rice and dhalpouri

To be washed down with chilled sorrel, ginger-beer, eggnog and mauby

And my oh my

Daddy take win with coconut drops, paime, black fruitcake and sweet bread

My weight gain have the bathroom scale feeling more dread but

"Is better belly bust than good food go to waste"

I ain’t go lie…my family sure know eating pace

In all honesty, nothing can compare

To what matters most

A time for reverence, reset and reflection

Charity of self

An enduring gift to you and your community

Given freely, holds far greater meaning to humanity

So pause, be thankful, hopeful and joyful

Trini Christmas is de best only with forgiveness and togetherness and that’s no jest

DAVI RAMKALLAWAN

Chaguanas