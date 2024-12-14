Trini Christmas is de Best
THE EDITOR: I submit this piece titled Trini Christmas is de Best, a cheerful piece during a despondent time for our nation.
You know is Christmas time when the air does get a nip in late November or the first week in December
Right after Divali, all dem radio station start playing parang soca and chutney parang
De best blends to ring in the season
Blaring from store-front boom boxes and car radios
Have everyone’s feet shuffling and head nodding to the catchy tunes
With businesses booming at biggest sales promotions
Is ah win-win for everyone in town
All the school children rubbing their hands in glee
Worries for test marks forgotten
Who’s naughty and who’s nice…a thing of the past
Is online shopping…no cuta---
New phones, tabs and drones
The finance minister bawling about the forex spending
But then again it’s the multiplying effect for the economy
And doh talk about the trimmings, turkey and ham
Line for so in the grocery when payday comes
Especially if you get a Christmas bonus
Then expect nothing less than consumerism stress
You have to be prepared...food is an essential and so is gift-giving
Opportunity cost is not to be entertained because it is in vain to reason in this season
From home decor to lawn aesthetics
Christmas lights, trees, mats, beds, couch sets and painting
The house and yard must look de best with all new things
As yuh know family does come ah knockin
So that pantry does be bulkier than me
Doh laugh eh
If they designate an extra room to prepare
It’s the only season where I see wrongs forgotten
And new leaf turnovers
Moving faster than having Christmas dinner leftovers
And…talking about Christmas dinner
Ohh la, la...that lengthy menu does gives me a shiver
Of delight that is…
Because I can’t fumble when my tummy gives a rumble
My mama doh play nice, she does come out to entice
Is glazed ham, callaloo, curry duck, pastelle, home-made hops and bread too
Baked chicken, stuffing and pork with chow chow and lime pepper sauce
Potato salad, Christmas rice and dhalpouri
To be washed down with chilled sorrel, ginger-beer, eggnog and mauby
And my oh my
Daddy take win with coconut drops, paime, black fruitcake and sweet bread
My weight gain have the bathroom scale feeling more dread but
"Is better belly bust than good food go to waste"
I ain’t go lie…my family sure know eating pace
In all honesty, nothing can compare
To what matters most
A time for reverence, reset and reflection
Charity of self
An enduring gift to you and your community
Given freely, holds far greater meaning to humanity
So pause, be thankful, hopeful and joyful
Trini Christmas is de best only with forgiveness and togetherness and that’s no jest
DAVI RAMKALLAWAN
Chaguanas
Comments
"Trini Christmas is de Best"