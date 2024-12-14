Six players win RBC Junior Tennis double-crowns

FILE PHOTO: Nirav Dougdeen - AYANNA KINSALE

Six players – four from TT and one from Barbados and St Lucia – won back-to-back crowns at the RBC Junior Tennis tournament which concluded at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on December 12.

From TT, an unseeded Nirav Dougdeen surprised the boys Under-18 division top seed Jayden Mitchell with a 6-0, 7-6 triumph. Dougdeen then teamed up with compatriot Zachery Byng in the senior boys doubles final to defeat top-ranked TT duo Deron Dumas and Daniel Rahaman 4-1, 2-4, 10-5.

Both the boys and girls Under-14 singles and doubles were won by TT players. Christopher Khan beat Guyanese Nathan De Nobrega 7-6, 6-3 in the boys singles final and then combined with Jack Brown to thump top seeds Jacob Jacelon/Jaysean Wells 0-4 4-0, 10-5.

The girls equivalent saw top-seeded Cyra Ramcharan oust Suri Ramcharan 6-2, 6-2. However, both finalists joined forces to get past Anneleise Orr and Cherdine Sylvester 4-0, 1-4, 10-8 in the doubles final.

Additionally, TT’s girls Under-12 singles top seed Ysanne Williams comfortably got past second-ranked Teijha Wellington 6-2, 6-4 in the title match and then teamed up with Keyah Roberts to win 5-4, 5-4 versus St Lucian Samuella Bertrand/Merkisha Justin.

>

Bajan Cruz Thornton snapped up two RBC junior titles starting with a 6-0, 7-6 triumph over TT’s Dates. Thornton and TT doubles teammate Eli Paty were also in winner’s row courtesy a 5-4, 5-4 result over Dates/Nicholas Mc Letchie.

Meanwhile, St Lucian Riley Smith came up trumps in the boys Under-10 singles final as he clawed from a set down 2-4, to win 5-3 in the second and 10-7 in the tie break against TT’s Daniel Ward. Smith and his compatriot Kimari Felix then battled to gold with a 4-1, 4-0 over Ward/Holden Hadeed.

Other RBC Junior Tennis Winners

Girls

U-16 Singles – Makeda Bain def. Madison Khan 6-4, 6-4

U-18 Singles – Madison Khan def. Shiloh Walker 6-4, 6-4

Senior Doubles – Shiloh Walker/Cameron Wong def. Makeda Bain/Madison Khan (walkover)

Boys

U-10 Singles – Hayden Chan (Guyana) def. Liam Singh 4-1, 4-0

>

U-16 Singles – Josiah Hills def. Nirav Dougdeen 6-4, 7-6