No breakout talent from T20 cricket

Jamaica Titans’ Kirk Mc Kenzie looks on after playing a shot against Leewaerd Islands Thunder, during the West Indies Breakout T20 league match, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on April 26. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The West Indies Breakout League T20 competition bowled off on April 25 at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba. It is a premier T20 cricket tournament designed to spotlight emerging talent from across the Caribbean. It continues until May 10.

According to reliable reports, each team is closely affiliated with a Caribbean Premier League franchise, providing players with an opportunity to showcase their skills on a larger stage and progress their cricketing careers.

However, is this the stage for youngsters to do this? Cricket West Indies president Dr Kishore Shallow described the league as a necessary and strategic move to reshape how talent is developed in the Caribbean. He said this fresh T20 League is a proving ground for the stars of tomorrow. He believes it will usher in a new generation of T20 cricketers. And that this is the first step on that journey.

He misses the point. One cannot be a well-developed T20 cricketer by playing T20 cricket only.

A young cricketer has to learn how to play the game, firstly, by applying himself to the longer game, like in the first-class match, two innings per team, or their club’s first-division games. In this way they master batting technique – the line, length, spin and control of bowling as well as the strategy and tactics of field-placing and bowling changes.

Games where, by experience, he learns how to examine batsmen and work them out.

A batsman improves his discipline by learning to place the ball away from fielders, working out how to play an innings by taking subtle singles, combined with selective boundary hits. It would help them to think and concentrate more. They can’t learn this against top-class bowlers and batsmen by moving directly into T20 cricket against top opposition. One has to learn the game first and can’t do that by only playing T20 cricket.

Then it goes on, as per tournament regulations, each team is allowed to protect seven cricketers, with a maximum of three players aged between 27 and 29. And then at least one must be a leg spinner! It does not matter whether this person has the ability at a particular standard, as long as they bowl leg spin.

Are these organisers going to suggest when to bowl the “leggie?” They didn’t stipulate if he ought to possess the googly and/or the top-spinner. Should he be a right-handed back-of-the-hand leg-break bowler or a left-hander who would bowl leg-breaks to left-handed batsmen?

These non-thinking people who happen to be in authority and making up the rules, exposing their total lack of cricket intelligence, then expect these poor, struggling cricketers to walk out on the field of play and create magically, brilliant stroke play and solid defences, plus, the ability in playing the game, in order to defeat the opposition on a given day.

It is sad to reach the day when cricket administrators, without a scintilla of cricket knowledge, are in charge of building young cricketers into sound, winning teams.

It is high time that they think more of what’s good for cricket by trying to understand the game, hence, building structures for youngsters to move on to teenagers, and evolve into adulthood on the enjoyment of the sport and love for the game, so that they will improve by developing through their love for cricket.

This latest nonsense of a competition would do nothing for the development of young cricketers into T20 players. They need to be built on the fundamentals of cricket, the foundation of which is in the art of batting, bowling, wicket keeping and fielding: from slip to short-leg, the 30-metre fielding positions and on the boundary, not taking anything for granted.

There are many assets that have to be employed. For instance, the foundation that is needed for a batsman to be able to build an innings.Most of the batsmen I have seen so far in this tournament have been swatting at the ball as if not sure how the delivery should be played. This type of cricket, in attack and defence, makes a batsman concentrate more.

This training builds a batsman’s capability to bat long hours, hence improving concentration, which makes him a better player in any format of cricket.

Although the T20 format didn’t exist when WI were on top of the world in Test cricket, could anyone believe that West Indian batsmen of any era would not have easily adapted to the format? Simply because they would have learnt the rudiments of the game first.