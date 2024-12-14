Cops identify body found at Lady Young Road

- File photo

POLICE are investigating the circumstances which led to the murder of a Diego Martin man whose body was found hog-tied and with a gunshot injury to the head off Lady Young Road, Belmont on December 13.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Kareem "Scooby" Baptiste.

Police said they were alerted that the body of a man near Textel Hill, Belmont shortly before 7 am.

PC Mc Leod and PC Mark of the Belmont Police Station found Baptiste's body lying near to a drain with a wound to his head. His hands and feet were bound together with rope.

A district medical officer pronounced him dead and ordered the body removed pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

>

Crime scene investigators recovered five spent nine-millimetre shells.

While a motive is yet to be determined, investigators suspect it may have been a gang-related killing.