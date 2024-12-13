Sport Integrity Global Alliance marks Anti-Corruption Week

Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA) chairman Brian Lewis. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

SPORT Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA) chairman Brian Lewis believes there must be a strict policy globally to reduce the increased infiltration by criminal elements and entities who pose a threat to the integrity of sport.

Lewis made these statements on December 9, as SIGA recognised the UN's International Anti-Corruption Day.

To coincide with this day, SIGA also hosted its third anti-corruption week, from December 9-15.

“There must be an insistence on financial transparency and accountability and financial integrity,” said Lewis, who is also president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC).

“We have to be intolerant. There are too many things that ‘switch between the cracks’ and that are allowed to pass. It requires internal vigilance and a determination and dedication to ensure there is financial transparency and accountability and zero tolerance for fraud, corruption and bribery in sport.

Lewis said sport brings people together, but criminals looking to make large profits can undermine its integrity.

According to Interpol, “Match-fixing and other crimes in sport are a way for organised syndicates to generate high profits and launder their illegal proceeds, with limited risk of detection.”

“Tackling these issues requires national and international co-operation between sport, public authorities, betting regulators, the gambling industry and law enforcement. We help bring all these stakeholders together to counter crimes in sport.”

As SIGA chair, Lewis said GRID (gender, race, inclusion and diversity) also supports rooting out corruption in sport.

As CANOC president, Lewis said the association has also committed to anti-corruption in sport, as is evident in the Caribbean Olympic Movement.

He reiterated, however, there must be the political will from sport leaders to insist on strict anti-corruption policies in relation to sport.