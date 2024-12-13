National 3x3 basketballers knocked out of Fiba AmeriCup by Jamaica

Ahkeel Boyd. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago's 3x3 basketball team were knocked out of the 2024 Fiba 3x3 AmeriCup in Puerto Rico, San Juan on December 12 after falling 21-17 to Jamaica in a must-win qualifying match.

Both TT and Jamaica went into the final group B qualifying match after notching comfortable wins against Cuba and St Kitts and Nevis earlier in the day's proceedings.

With a spot in the draw of the AmeriCup on the line, both teams went at it in a physical and keenly-contested game.

With TT Ahkeel "Smally" Boyd coming off an amazing 18-point performance in the team's 21-9 victory over Cuba, the Jamaicans were intent on limiting his impact in the crucial affair.

Boyd used his skill, slick handles and lethal outside shooting to lead his team with 11 points, but TT had little answers for Jamaica on the defensive end as they fouled regularly to give their opponents frequent trips to the free throw line.

TT led 10-9 with six minutes and 15 seconds (6:15) left after a Boyd free throw, but Xavier Cheatam-Sewell (eight points) and Jabulani Newby (ten points) were problematic on the other end as they soon gave the Jamaicans control.

Newby was particularly deadly with his two-point shooting from outside the arc, nailing three long-range shots. With 2:31 left, Jamaica took a 20-15 lead via a layup from Lushane Wilson as TT looked dead in the water.

Boyd drained a shot from beyond the arc to cut the deficit to 20-17, but Wilson sealed the game for Jamaica with a close-range shot with 1:35 left on the clock to seal his team's spot in the next round.

In Pool C on December 13, Jamaica will play Argentina and Canada, with the top two teams from that group advancing to the quarterfinals on December 15.

The competition will also come to an end on December 15.

TT started their tourney with a 21-14 win over St Kitts and Nevis, with Boyd and Tyrese Fields scoring 11 and eight points respectively.