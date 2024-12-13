Lydians' concerts pay tribute to Leah Brown

Dr Leah Brown -

The Lydians returns to Winifred Atwell Auditorium, Queen's Hall, with a musical extravaganza titled Christmas in Santa Coro.

The Lydians said it is heightening its annual production with a dramatic twist to its traditional Christmas repertoire.

Christmas in Santa Coro will bring the joy and a bit of Trini bacchanal to the stage on December 14, from 7 pm, and December 15, at 6 pm.

In addition to vocal performances, the Lydian Steel and Lydian Tecomas will blend the spirit of Christmas with the vibrant heartbeat of Trinidad and Tobago, a media release said.

The production, which was curated by Lydians' artistic and music director the late Dr Leah Brown, embodies a true Trini Christmas, the release said. The Lydians said it remains committed to bringing its beloved leader and mentor’s last written production to life.

The organisation said it "has always sought to inspire and innovate, and this production combines the beauty of the music with a dynamic and humorous narrative that speaks to the heart of Trinbagonian culture."

Directed by Robert Noel, actors like Deborah Maillard, Delores Alexander and others will join the ensemble, adding theatrical input to the production.

Musical director Shurvone Brathwaite will be joined by fellow conductors Mark Anthony Peter and Anton Williams.

Founded in 1979, the Lydian Singers has earned a reputation as one of the most outstanding choirs in the Caribbean. Over the decades, it has captivated audiences with stunning performances, blending classical, spiritual, gospel, calypso, and Caribbean folk traditions, the release said.

Tickets for Christmas in Santa Coro are available at the Queen's Hall, St Ann's box office and online and cost $250, $300 and $350 for reserved seating.

For more info: 338-6024, 267-3326, or e-mail reservations@thelydiansingers.com.