Literary community pays tribute to Elizabeth Nunez

Celebrated author Elizabeth Nunez -

“Dr Elizabeth Nunez’s legacy is not only preserved in her novels but also in her dedication to creating spaces where marginalised voices can thrive,” the British Virgin Island’s (BVI) Literary Arts Festival said in its tribute of her.

Dr Nunez – the eminent Trinidad and Tobago-American writer – died at 79 after a stroke on November 8.

Tributes surged forth from the literary community in the wake of her passing.

BVI Literary Arts Festival said it joined the community in mourning the profound loss.

The statement described her as an unparalleled voice of Caribbean literature whose legacy was woven into the hearts of readers and writers around the world.

The festival showcased Five minutes with Elizabeth Nunez, a film curated through its relationship with the Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival last year.

“In that brief yet powerful conversation, Elizabeth guided us through the creative journey behind five of her most celebrated novels, each one a testament to her insightful exploration of the human experience, cultural identity, and social justice.

“Her 11 novels–including Bruised Hibiscus, Prospero’s Daughter, and Now Lila Knows–stand as monumental achievements that vividly portray the struggles and triumphs of the Caribbean spirit,” it said.

The statement said Nunez was more than an award-winning novelist and was also a passionate advocate for writers of colour and co-founded the National Black Writers Conference which nurtured countless emerging voices.

Nunez also dedicated her life to teaching and supporting literary communities, leaving an indelible mark as a distinguished professor at Hunter College and a mentor to generations of writers, it added.

“Her life was a gift, her words a force, and her legacy a guiding light for all who seek to tell stories with truth and courage.

Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and the literary world that cherished her so deeply. May her words continue to inspire, and may her influence forever illuminate the path for storytellers everywhere,” it said.

TT’s Bocas Lit Fest said Nunez was beloved for her books and cherished for her mentorship for young and emerging writers.

“The BCLF Elizabeth Nunez Award for Writers in the Caribbean and the BCLF Elizabeth Nunez Caribbean-American Writers Prize were fittingly named in her honour, and are awarded annually at the Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival to enhance the visibility of Caribbean and diaspora authors, and connect them to larger literary networks and resources,” a statement said.

It added that the outpouring of praise and fond memories following the announcement of Nunez’s death demonstrated how central she was to the lives of many Caribbean writers and readers.

In its statement, NGO Island Girls Rock described Nunez as a brilliant author whose stories captured the complex beauty and resilience of Caribbean life.

“Nunez’s journey from Trinidad to New York at the end of her high school years, her celebrated career as a professor at Hunter College, and her profound storytelling have left an indelible mark on Caribbean literature and beyond,” it said.

In a Newsday article on November 11 her sisters, Jacqueline Astaphan and Mary Nunez said Nunez’s ashes would be returned to TT following a funeral ceremony at a Catholic Church in Brooklyn. Her ashes would be buried with her parents at Lapeyrouse Cemetery, Phillip Street, Port of Spain.