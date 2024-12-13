Family, martial artists bid sayonara to Sensei Chin Leung

Adam Chin Leung Kam (2R), son of Sensei Brian Chin Leung Kam, leads fellow karateka through a tribute to his father at the end of the funeral at the Church of the Nativity, Crystal Stream, Diego Martin on December 12. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

DRAPED in gis and their respective belts, members of the martial arts community formed a guard of honor to pay tribute to Sensei Brian Chin Leung as his casket was carried down the aisle of The Church of the Nativity in Diego Martin on December 12.

The long-serving member of the local martial arts fraternity died on December 5 at the age of 74.

He was the chief instructor of Shotokan karate in TT and was also a former coach of TT’s karate team, as well as an avid fitness trainer.

At 12, Chin Leung began practising karate and his talent and dedication saw him represent TT internationally before he became an instructor. Chin Leung was also an eighth-degree black belt at the time of his death.

During his funeral on December 12, his daughter, Lisa Govia, shared that she and her father had a “tumultuous” relationship, one that, despite its challenges, helped shape her into the person she is today.

“I challenged him quite a bit and more times than not we could not see eye-to-eye.

“I regretted every fight we had, every hurtful word that passed between us... but I am very thankful.”

She said she and the family would miss Chin Leung and joked, “In the meantime, try to go easy on Jesus when he’s too busy saving the world and instead of making time to train with you.

“Have mercy on him, the way he had mercy on you.”

His son Adam Chin Leung Kam joked he was his father’s favourite son. He was his father’s only son. Adam said his father was a pioneer of martial arts in TT and the Caribbean and lived by the shotokan code, recited at the end of classes – the dojo kun, a Japanese martial arts term that translates to “training hall rules.” It outlines the expected and prohibited behaviours of a martial arts practitioner

“Seek perfection of character. My dad believed that true success was not measured by external accomplishments but by the integrity and strength of one’s character.” Adam said other elements of the code included faithfulness, hard work, respect and refraining from violent behaviour.

His granddaughter, Shanmarie Govia said all the memories of her grandfather were filled joy and happiness.

“I was a little spoilt, but that was our secret. Papa always made sure I had whatever I wanted. Whether it was my favourite toy at the time or a sweet treat that I should not be having.”

His grandson, Raiden Chin Leung Kam said he was fearful of public speaking, a total contrast to his grandfather.

“He had no fear. Nothing but God.

“His confidence was crazy. If he wanted to, he could come up here and talk all day.”

His grandfather’s confidence was something he admired.

Raiden said he wished that he could have one more conversation with his grandfather, “About karate, life, or his obsessions with sharks and crocodiles.”

During the funeral, Chin Leung’s karate belts were displayed on a table in front of his casket.