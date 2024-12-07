Martial Arts legend Brian Chin Leung dies

Brian Chin Leung - PHOTO COURTESY FACEBOOK

Sensei Brian Chin Leung, a long-serving member of the local martial arts fraternity, passed away on December 5.

Chin Leung was the chief instructor of shotokan karate in Trinidad and Tobago, and was also a former coach of TT's karate team, as well as an avid fitness trainer.

Several people took to social media to pay tribute to Chin Leung, including Black Hawks Martial Arts founder Christopher Francis.

"On behalf of the TT Unified Martial Arts Federation and the Black Hawks Martial Arts Association, we wish to express our condolences to the family, friends and the martial arts fraternity for the loss of a legend to the martial arts world, master Brian Chin Leung," Francis said, via Facebook on December 6.

Chin Leung was hailed as a mentor, role model and inspiration by his peers and those he taught.

Anthony Sydney, the chief instructor at Goshin-Do Karate Dojo, said, "Sensei Chin Leung was more than just a sensei...his unwavering dedication to the art of karate and his commitment to teaching and uplifting others have left an indelible mark on our community and country.

"He was deeply loved, admired and respected, and his absence will be profoundly felt by all who knew him."

At 12, Chin Leung began practising karate, and his talent and dedication saw him representing his country internationally before he became an instructor.

Chin Leung held an eighth-degree black belt.