UNC continues election screening on December 12

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar surrounded by supporters at a UNC rally. - File photo

THE United National Congress will continue screening on December 12 for five constituencies ahead of the general election, which is yet to be announced but is constitutionally due by the end of 2025.

The second round of screening will be for the St Augustine seat, which is held by the party's North East Regional Representative Khadijah Ameen, and four People's National Movement (PNM)-held constituencies; Arima, Arouca/Maloney, D'Abadie/O'Meara and Lopinot/Bon Air West.

Ameen told Newsday she will be going before the committee on December 12 hoping to contest the seat once again. She was elected MP in 2020 and previously served as the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation's chairman.

December 12's screening will be held at the party's headquarters at Mulchan Seuchan Street, Chaguanas, from 4 pm.

The first round of screening, on November 29, saw former Naparima College principal Dr Michael Dowlath selected to contest the marginal San Fernando West constituency, beating Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial-Ramdial.

>

She is now offering herself for the Naparima constituency, after the incumbent, Rodney Charles, chose to bow out of electoral politics.

Candidates were also screened for the Barataria/San Juan and Chaguanas East constituencies, where the incumbents, Saddam Hosein and Vandana Mohit, were ultimately selected.

Both major political parties have begun screening prospective candidates. Earlier this month, the PNM selected 32 people to contest seats – many of whom are incumbents.

Attorney Kareem Marcelle was selected for Laventille West after the incumbent, Fitzgerald Hinds, did not contest the seat. He has also been MP for Laventille East/Morvant.

The party said in a December 4 release nominations for Tobago East and Tobago West and reopened nominations for La Brea and Laventille East began on December 2. It said nominations for these seats will close at noon on December 20.

It said the party intends to field candidates for all 41 constituencies in the 2025 election.

PNM incumbents selected:

Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly for St Ann's East

Terrence Deyalsingh for St Joseph

>

Esmond Forde for Tunapuna

Camille Robinson-Regis for Arouca/Maloney

Marvin Gonzales for Bon Air West/Lopinot

Foster Cummings for La Horquetta/Talparo

Lisa Morris-Julian for D'Abadie/O'Meara

Pennelope Beckles for Arima

Roger Munroe for Toco/Sangre Grande

Faris Al-Rawi for San Fernando West

Brian Manning for San Fernando East

>

Kennedy Richards for Point Fortin

Also selected:

Dr Muhammad Yunus Ibrahim for Barataria/San Juan

Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal for St Augustine

Adam Hosein for Caroni Central

Leena Rampersad for Caroni East

Richie Sookhai for Chaguanas East

Winston Mahabir for Chaguanas West

Brent Maraj for Couva North

>

Aaron Mohammed for Couva South

Nadia Ramatahai Singh for Cumuto/Manzanilla

Anil Ramjit for Tabaquite

Beatrice Bridglal for Mayaro

Lisa Atwater for Moruga/Tableland

Sarah Nangoo for Naparima

Richard Ragbir for Oropouche East

Shawn Dube for Oropouche West

Mukesh Ramsingh for Pointe-a-Pierre

>

Rocklyn Mohammed for Princes Town

Natasha Mohammed for Siparia

Kheron Khan for Fyzabad