UNC continues election screening on December 12
THE United National Congress will continue screening on December 12 for five constituencies ahead of the general election, which is yet to be announced but is constitutionally due by the end of 2025.
The second round of screening will be for the St Augustine seat, which is held by the party's North East Regional Representative Khadijah Ameen, and four People's National Movement (PNM)-held constituencies; Arima, Arouca/Maloney, D'Abadie/O'Meara and Lopinot/Bon Air West.
Ameen told Newsday she will be going before the committee on December 12 hoping to contest the seat once again. She was elected MP in 2020 and previously served as the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation's chairman.
December 12's screening will be held at the party's headquarters at Mulchan Seuchan Street, Chaguanas, from 4 pm.
The first round of screening, on November 29, saw former Naparima College principal Dr Michael Dowlath selected to contest the marginal San Fernando West constituency, beating Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial-Ramdial.
She is now offering herself for the Naparima constituency, after the incumbent, Rodney Charles, chose to bow out of electoral politics.
Candidates were also screened for the Barataria/San Juan and Chaguanas East constituencies, where the incumbents, Saddam Hosein and Vandana Mohit, were ultimately selected.
Both major political parties have begun screening prospective candidates. Earlier this month, the PNM selected 32 people to contest seats – many of whom are incumbents.
Attorney Kareem Marcelle was selected for Laventille West after the incumbent, Fitzgerald Hinds, did not contest the seat. He has also been MP for Laventille East/Morvant.
The party said in a December 4 release nominations for Tobago East and Tobago West and reopened nominations for La Brea and Laventille East began on December 2. It said nominations for these seats will close at noon on December 20.
It said the party intends to field candidates for all 41 constituencies in the 2025 election.
PNM incumbents selected:
Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly for St Ann's East
Terrence Deyalsingh for St Joseph
Esmond Forde for Tunapuna
Camille Robinson-Regis for Arouca/Maloney
Marvin Gonzales for Bon Air West/Lopinot
Foster Cummings for La Horquetta/Talparo
Lisa Morris-Julian for D'Abadie/O'Meara
Pennelope Beckles for Arima
Roger Munroe for Toco/Sangre Grande
Faris Al-Rawi for San Fernando West
Brian Manning for San Fernando East
Kennedy Richards for Point Fortin
Also selected:
Dr Muhammad Yunus Ibrahim for Barataria/San Juan
Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal for St Augustine
Adam Hosein for Caroni Central
Leena Rampersad for Caroni East
Richie Sookhai for Chaguanas East
Winston Mahabir for Chaguanas West
Brent Maraj for Couva North
Aaron Mohammed for Couva South
Nadia Ramatahai Singh for Cumuto/Manzanilla
Anil Ramjit for Tabaquite
Beatrice Bridglal for Mayaro
Lisa Atwater for Moruga/Tableland
Sarah Nangoo for Naparima
Richard Ragbir for Oropouche East
Shawn Dube for Oropouche West
Mukesh Ramsingh for Pointe-a-Pierre
Rocklyn Mohammed for Princes Town
Natasha Mohammed for Siparia
Kheron Khan for Fyzabad
