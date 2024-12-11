No talkers, just doers

THE EDITOR: It is alarming to see that we are over 570 murders for the year in a country with a population of a little over 1.4 million people, and then to hear the authorities boasting that the murder rate is down. It is shameful.

Everyday two and three people are murdered in this country and the police have the audacity to say that murders are down? That is very disturbing for citizens. The police are just playing games with people's minds.

We should not have so many murders in this little country. Do you know that New York City, with a population of over eight million, has not reached that number for the year?

Imagine in one month we had 51 murders but nothing has not been done to stem the tide. It seems the criminals are more intelligent that the police.

They need to get somebody competent and remove the incompetent people who are only talking and do not have the vision to tackle the slaughter. Remember that a rolling stone gathers no moss.

We do not want any more talkers; we a want doers for 2025.

MODICIA MARTIN

via e-mail