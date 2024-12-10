Levi Garcia sets up Anthony Martial in AEK's comeback win

AEK Athens midfielder Levi Garcia - (FILE PHOTO)

Soca Warriors forward Levi Garcia played a vital hand in AEK Athens' 2-1 win against OFI Crete FC in the Greek Super League on December 8 – setting up the team's winning goal in the dying moments of the game at the Stadio Thodoros Vardinoyannis.

With the scores locked at 1-1 in the the 87th minute, Garcia went on a brilliant solo run down the right and beat as many as three defenders before working a one-two on the edge of the area with Frantzdy Pierrot and whipping a dangerous cross to the left of the box. Garcia's ball found France and former Manchester United striker Anthony Martial who tapped in from close range.

Playing with ten men after Thiago Nuss was sent off in the 21st minute, OFI took the lead in the 36th minute through Zisis Karachalios. AEK got their equaliser at a critical time, though, as defender Harold Moukoudi scored six minutes into first-half stoppage-time after being set up by Erik Lamela.

With the win, AEK (27 points) consolidated second spot on the 14-team table. Olympiacos head the standings with 30 points.

The 27-year-old Garcia has registered nine goals and three assists in the ongoing season for AEK.

