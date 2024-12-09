Pupils enjoy some holiday cheer

All eyes are glued to the game as this player focuses on the win. -

Pupils of seven special-needs schools enjoyed holiday cheer as they were treated to a Chuck E Cheese Christmas party by the Digicel Foundation.

Some 225 children from Lady Hochoy Cocorite, Cascade School for the Deaf, Wharton Patrick Special School, Agape Training Centre, Each One Teach One, Lady Hochoy Arima, and Aspirare Learning Community enjoyed an unforgettable day of games, food, music, and appearances from Chuck E Cheese and Santa Claus, who distributed goody bags, said a news release.

Principal Wayne Jordan of Each One Teach One was grateful for the goodwill gesture and the joy it created on November 28.

He said in the news release, "For many of our children, this is a rare and unforgettable treat that brings so much joy and excitement.

“It’s heartwarming to see their smiles and hear their laughter. We are incredibly grateful to the Digicel Foundation for giving our students the opportunity to enjoy the magical Chuck E Cheese experience, especially during the Christmas season."

Digicel customer care agent Naidelyn Rojas Figueroa was one of several staff members who volunteered to help and she was deeply moved by the experience, the release said.

"I’m so glad I volunteered today. It was amazing to see the impactful work our foundation does firsthand. It fills me with pride to be part of Digicel, and I’m excited for more opportunities to give back in the future."