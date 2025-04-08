Make visas necessary to enter Trinidad and Tobago

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I write to urge the government to address a long-standing imbalance in our immigration policies. For decades citizens have been required to apply for visas to enter countries such as the US, Canada, and many nations in Europe and environs of the world, and most recently the UK, in spite of the fact that the last rulers of TT were the British.

It is a matter of fairness and economic opportunity that we now consider implementing reciprocal visa requirements for citizens of these countries wishing to enter TT. Currently, these individuals can enter our borders simply by presenting their passports, while our own citizens face significant hurdles and expenses to visit their countries.

Implementing a visa requirement for these countries would not only be a matter of principle – what is good for the goose is good for the gander – but it also presents a tangible opportunity to boost our foreign exchange earnings through application fees and related tourism spending.

It is time for TT to adopt a more equitable and economically beneficial approach to international travel. Right is right, and reciprocity in visa policies is a right whose time has come.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

>

via e-mail