Mystical Magic in Mayaro

Shaihon White defends his Mayaro Gras King of the Bands title with his portrayal Sitting Bull. -

The Mayaro Culture and Events Committee partnered with bpTT and the National Carnival Commission (NCC) for its Carnival celebrations at Mayaro Junction on March 1, with the theme, Mayaro: Mystical Magic.

The opening event, branded Mayaro Gras, featured a parade of Carnival queens and kings and a calypso competition featuring 12 calypsonians and entertainment from Simone’s Dance Academy.

The Queen of the Bands, Joanna Robain, won with her presentation Jewel of the Sea from the band Fantasy of the Deep by Rodulpho and Associates.

Shaihon White defended his King of the Band title with Sitting Bull, from Patsy and Associates.

The calypso competition was won 18-year-old Alaeja Gould whose Fix Your Front Page called for more positive news to be highlighted.

A student at Bishop Anstey High School, in Port of Spain, Gould said, “I’ve been performing since I was 11 because I love this artform, and I intend to work hard to keep this aspect of our cultural identity alive. In terms of a career, I’m working towards becoming a lawyer, but I will always ensure that singing calypso will always be a part of my life. As a nation, we have great achievements in sports, education and arts and culture, and I would like all the media, including the newspapers, to make publicising these successes as their front-page priority.”

Mayaro celebrations also held a Kiddies Carnival, J’Ouvert, pan concert on March 3 and a parade of bands on March 4.

Mayaro Gras results:

Queen of the Bands

1. Joanna Robain –Jewel of the Sea

2. Japhia Joseph – Couleurs du Jardin

3. Jay Marie James –Madame Marin Eleganté

King of the Bands

1.Shaihon White – Sitting Bull

2. Emmanuel Robinson –Syrik of the Sea

3. Trivell Bishop – Farmer in the Plantain Patch

Calypso

1. Alaeja Gould – Fix Your Front Page

2. Tenese Garcia –The Black Sheep

3. Kai Anthony Salazar – These Are The Things I Want