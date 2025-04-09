Kamla will not say sorry to Attorney General

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

Lawyers for Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar say she will not apologise for comments she made about Attorney General Camille Robinson-Regis at a UNC Cottage Meeting on March 17.

Persad-Bissessar’s comments led to Robinson-Regis filing a pre-action protocol letter in which she threatened to sue her for $4 million.

During her address at the public meeting, Persad-Bissessar’s spoke about Robinson-Regis’ status as a practising attorney, a scandal surrounding the use of a credit card and a controversy involving a bank deposit of $143,000 years ago.

However, Persad-Bissessar’s attorney said Robinson-Regis’s claims were without merit.

In a response dated April 9, Chris Hosein wrote to Robinson Regis’s lawyer, Anthony Manwah, and said Persad-Bissessar will not apologise.

“Our client denies every allegation that she has defamed your client and/or caused loss or damage to her reputation.”

Hosein added Persad-Bissessar, as Leader of the Opposition and a former attorney general, was well within her rights to raise the concerns as a matter of public interest.

“At all material times, our client was entitled to publicly and on a political platform ask your client questions and further query the public’s confidence in your client’s appointment as attorney general.”

He noted the timing of the letter with general elections just around the corner and accused Robinson-Regis of abusing the courts for political gain.

“General Elections in TT were announced on March 18, and your letter subsequently came on March 28, in the midst of election campaigning. The deadline you have given for a response falls on April 25, which is a mere three days before polling day.

“Counsel has advised our client that the claims made in your letter are entirely devoid of merit and an abuse of the Court’s Pre-Action Protocols for naked political purposes, judging by the wide publicity your letter has received.”

Hosein said Persad-Bissessar would not be daunted by any threats of legal action.

“Our client will continue to raise matters of concern to the citizens of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in the public domain, as is her duty and responsibility.

“In all the circumstances, your client’s spurious and speculative claim is denied, and our client shall not apologise for any of the statements you have complained about.”

The UNC also issued a media release in support of its leader claiming Persad-Bissessar raised questions supported by fact.

“Persad-Bissessar made statements, among other matters, about a police investigation into Mrs Robinson-Regis and the fact that she was not the holder of a current practising certificate from the Law Association of TT.

“Persad-Bissessar asked whether the population would have confidence in Mrs Robinson-Regis’s appointment as attorney general in those circumstances.”

Newsday called Robinson-Regis to ask if she intended to pursue the matter but she did not answer and did not respond to Whatsapp messages either.